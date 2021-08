Thursday Night LIVE Concert Series - SPONSORED BY COMMUNITY FINANCIAL. Join us on Thursdays from 6:30-8:30pm for another summer of music and fun at the amphitheater in our scenic Heritage Park for your weekly dose of fresh air, family and friends! We encourage you to bring your blankets or folding chairs while you relax and enjoy the music on the Amphitheater lawn. Concerts are weather dependent. Maraschino’s Pub will be on site selling beer and wine as well as Coldstone Creamery and various food trucks. June 17 - Looking Back a Bob Segar Tribute; June 24 - Air Margaritaville a Jimmy Buffet Tribute; July 8 - The Oneders playing the world’s best one hit wonders; July 15 -Kari Holmes playing Country; July 22 - The Third Degree playing Rock Hits; July 29 -JOVI a Bon Jovi Tribute; August 5 - Wag the Dog-Rock featuring Pop, Motown and Today’s Hits; August 12 - Downriver Dan playing Rock and Blues; August 19 - Circle of Sound Band playing the best hits from today and yesterday.