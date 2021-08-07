Cancel
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Celebrates Approval of Historic Gaming Compact with Seminole Tribe of Florida

alachuachronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. The compact was deemed approved following 45-day review by the United States Department of the Interior. Yesterday, the historic gaming compact between the State of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida was deemed approved by the U.S. Department of the Interior. This agreement, the largest gaming compact in history, will generate a minimum of $2.5 billion in new revenue to the state over the next five years and an estimated $6 billion through 2030. The Tribe is not currently making any revenue payments to the state.

alachuachronicle.com

Comments / 3

Comments / 3

