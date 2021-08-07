SPD Chief Fires Two Officers Who Trespassed on Capitol Grounds During Jan. 6 Attack
(This article originally appeared on PubliCola and has been reprinted with permission.) Interim Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz announced in a blog post on Friday that he has fired officers Alexander Everett and Caitlin Rochelle for violating department policy and federal law by trespassing on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2020, while insurrectionists stormed the legislative chambers inside.southseattleemerald.com
Comments / 0