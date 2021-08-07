Cancel
PSP WARNING OF PHONE SCAMS MAKING THE ROUNDS AGAIN

With the number of scams increasing, state police are reminding people about one scam that is making the rounds. Police say that an 86-year-old man from Commodore was called on his cell phone and the scammer identified himself as a member of Microsoft Tech Support. The suspect instructed the man to buy $500 in gift cards at a local store while the suspect remained on the phone. The scammer then told the victim that if the cashier questioned the purchase to lie and say it was a gift for a family member. The victim then provided the gift card information to the scammer.

