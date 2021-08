CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a month-long hiatus, it looks like the Atlantic is raring to go once again. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami is monitoring two areas of storms over the open ocean for development. The westernmost system is getting the most looks for now, as it has a 70% chance of becoming a fully tropical system over the next two days. Its chances remain the same over the next five, as well. Another intriguing area is slowly drifting just off to the east. While it only has a 10%-20% chance of development over the next two to five days, it’ll still be something to watch as we head closer towards the peak of hurricane season.