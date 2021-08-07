PA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS CHANGES VISITATION POLICY
The PA Dept. of Corrections has once again altered its visitation policy at state prisons due to the recent increase in coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania. Effective this Monday, in-person visitations at state prisons will be suspended for the unvaccinated inmate population until further notice. PA Corrections officials say as more is learned about the highly contagious nature of the virus and its variants, it is critically important to take proactive measures to keep populations at state prisons safe. The department will also be reassigning incarcerated individuals to housing units based on their vaccination status.www.catcountry1063fm.com
Comments / 0