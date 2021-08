The last time we saw Joe Burrow on a football field was all the way back in Week 11 of last season. It was there when the Bengals' No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft suffered a torn ACL, stopping an extremely promising rookie season short. The good news for Cincinnati is that the young quarterback is "just about 100 percent" in his recovery from that knee injury and seems to be on track to start for the club right out of the gate in Week 1, when they host the Minnesota Vikings.