USF Bulls: CFN College Football Preview 2021

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 13o college football team preview series with the South Florida Bulls. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) recaps Jeff Scott’s first season in Tampa and keys in on this years roster and what we should expect from South Florida in the AAC Conference. Should this really count as Jeff Scott’s first year at USF? Who will get the starting nod at quarterback with the Bulls? Does South Florida have a shot at a winning record in their out of conference game slate? Did South Florida get better as the season went on last year? Will the Bulls be able to move the ball down the field? Could South Florida finally knock off some AAC foes after coming so close last year? We talk it all on this special South Florida Bulls edition of The College Football Experience.