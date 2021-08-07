Cancel
NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

By Nate Bouda
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy all accounts, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott‘s ankle is fine. It’s his shoulder that has Dallas being cautious and keeping him out of practice. Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy did say, however, if this was the regular season, this is the kind of injury Prescott would be playing through. “If this...

NFLthespun.com

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
NFLCBS Sports

Joe Looney retiring: Ex-Cowboys starting center walking away after signing deal with Giants

Just when you thought there couldn't be another weird headline coming out of New York Giants training camp, you get proven wrong. On Saturday, the team signed former Dallas Cowboys starting center Joe Looney in a move that reunited him with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, but the renewal of vows lasted all of four days. The veteran lineman is deciding to call it a career versus continuing on with Big Blue, ending his NFL career after nine seasons, the team announced.
NFLsportstalkline.com

Video: Aaron Donald, Connor Williams Scuffle at Rams, Cowboys Be aware

A scuffle between Los Angeles Rams defensive kind out Aaron Donald and Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Connor Williams resulted in the two teams charging the self-discipline in the course of a joint practicing camp enlighten held in Oxnard, California. Pat Doney @PatDoneyNBC5. Aaron Donald & Connor Williams scuffle... Cowboys and...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

NFC East Training Camp Update: The Giants are fighting

We’re a week into training camp and just a day away from some type of football being played, when the 2021 Hall of Fame game kicks off between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. While there’s been some news here and there out of Philly since the start of the Nick Sirianni regime, things have been a lot rowdier around the NFC East.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Gold jackets given, Dak Prescott's megadeal already surpassed

Jimmy Johnson, Drew Pearson, and Cliff Harris are now owners of official gold jackets from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The trio received their trademark blazers at a special ceremony Friday in Canton, with speeches to come from all three over the weekend. Thursday night’s game didn’t end well for Dallas, but it mattered little to TV audiences, who tuned in in droves. Besides, the loss may actually bode well for the Cowboys’ postseason chances. Oh, and check out the unusual streak Micah Parsons kept alive in his pro debut versus Pittsburgh.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Pearson enshrined, Prescott's shoulder worse than reported?

Hall of Fame festivities provided several celebratory pauses this weekend, but the business of preparing for the upcoming NFL season goes on just the same. The Cowboys could find themselves a man down for a period of time, as a piece of the high-flying offense has been grounded with a neck injury. And while reports of Dak Prescott throwing again are encouraging, one writer who covers the team isn’t convinced fans know the whole story about his shoulder strain. Prescott himself, meanwhile, doesn’t seem in poor health, even moonlighting during practice by lining up as a defensive back just to keep his receivers on their toes.
NFLgiants.com

Quotes: HC Joe Judge, RB Saquon Barkley, CB Sam Beal, LB Oshane Ximines

Opening Statement: What's going on, guys? So, players had a little rest yesterday with the day off. We're going to bring them back in today. The focus is going to be fundamentals today, a little bit of a briefer practice, on and off, only about an hour and fifteen minutes. You'll see a lot of individual periods, some team run focused, switch to seven-on-seven, make sure we give the offensive and defensive lines plenty of time to go one-on-one, two-on-two, five-on-four. Everybody just making sure we go through our previous installs, come out of today after a long week of practice last week and eliminating the mistakes we made on the grass. After that, our focus going forward will be on new install and pushing forward on that. So that being said, any questions I can answer.
NFLallfans.co

Cowboys Training Camp Week 1 Notes & Observations

The Dallas Cowboys entered training camp short of their 90-man roster allowance and filled that spot with a position of need. Is it someone who will even make the team? And what other needs are jumping out as we close in on a week of work in Oxnard?. Welcome to...
NFLchatsports.com

USA Today projects Cowboys to win the NFC East

On Monday, USA Today released their yearly NFL record projections piece. Nate Davis, the author of the article, took a stab at projecting the regular-season record for all 32 teams. Overall, the projections are fairly consistent. Two shockers include the Browns being the number one overall seed in the AFC,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

How many NY Giants will make 2021 All-NFC East offense?

The NY Giants have some work to do to win the NFC East in 2021, and here, we look at what an All-NFC East offense could look like this season. NFL Training camps are set to open across the country next week, with the NY Giants hitting the practice field for the first time on July 28, and for the first time in two years, fans will be treated to a full summer’s worth of preseason games leading up to the 2021 NFL regular season kicking off in September.
NFLchatsports.com

Giants add former Cowboy center Joe Looney to their 90-man roster

NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo is reporting that the New York Giants have continued signing players this week, adding former Dallas Cowboys center Joe Looney on Saturday. The #Giants are signing former #Cowboys C/G Joe Looney, source says. A reunion with Jason Garrett a year after he almost signed with them. —...

