Was Ariana Grande (27) a little too hasty? At the end of last year, the singer surprised with a new love hammer: her boyfriend Dalton Gomez had stopped for her hand! According to insiders, the two should not be together for a whole year – nevertheless, the “No Tears Left To Cry” interpreter is said to have found her great love in the real estate agent. Ari’s friends do not seem to be able to fully understand the haste of the two turtle doves: Allegedly, the application came too early for them!