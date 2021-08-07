Letter: Don't roll the dice on COVID, get vaccinated

COVID-19 safety measures are fluctuating and it can get confusing. Here’s what the CDC is recommending you do if you’re vaccinated and exposed to the virus. While the slow rise of COVID-19 cases can make it feel like we’re going back in time, there’s one big difference. Vaccines are readily available to any adult who wants to get their shot. Still, getting the call or message that you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 is terrifying, no matter your vaccination status.