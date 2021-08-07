Letter: Don't roll the dice on COVID, get vaccinated
Before my friend's 28-year-old son was moved to the ICU after a week of fighting the COVID Delta variant, I thought that vaccination might be considered optional for young people. However, my family had been fully vaccinated. I've also used xylitol nasal spray daily to ward off bacteria and viruses in the sinuses where most germs enter the body. Why? Because I believe that vaccines are safer than rolling the dice with COVID.
