Pharmaceuticals

Letter: Don't roll the dice on COVID, get vaccinated

Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Before my friend’s 28-year-old son was moved to the ICU after a week of fighting the COVID Delta variant, I thought that vaccination might be considered optional for young people. However, my family had been fully vaccinated. I’ve also used xylitol nasal spray daily to ward off bacteria and viruses in the sinuses where most germs enter the body. Why? Because I believe that vaccines are safer than rolling the dice with COVID.

Public Healthcheckupnewsroom.com

Do I Need a Vaccine if I Already Had COVID-19?

One of the most common questions our experts hear is, “Why do I need to get the COVID-19 vaccine if I’ve already had COVID?”. It’s a good question and one that Mary Suzanne Whitworth, M.D., medical director of Infectious Diseases at Cook Children’s understands. “It can be confusing because there...
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

More Vaccinated People Are Dying of COVID in England Than Unvaccinated – Here’s Why

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
Public HealthPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Sharfstein: ‘If People Decide Not Get To Vaccinated, They Are Essentially Deciding To Get Covid’

With the Delta variant rapidly spreading both throughout the nation and in certain parts of Maryland, former Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Secretary Dr. Joshua Sharfstein Wednesday emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. His remarks come just one day after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) updated its guidance to […] The post Sharfstein: ‘If People Decide Not Get To Vaccinated, They Are Essentially Deciding To Get Covid’ appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Most COVID deaths in the U.K. are among the vaccinated, as would be expected

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Fully vaccinated American man dies from COVID

A man who had been fully vaccinated has died from COVID-related complications. Health officials at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said ‘breakthrough infection’ resulted in the demise of the 76-year-old man—the first of such recorded in the county. Local news media reported that the man had underlying health conditions prior to...
Public HealthL.A. Weekly

Here’s What You Should Do If You’re Vaccinated And Exposed To COVID-19

COVID-19 safety measures are fluctuating and it can get confusing. Here’s what the CDC is recommending you do if you’re vaccinated and exposed to the virus. While the slow rise of COVID-19 cases can make it feel like we’re going back in time, there’s one big difference. Vaccines are readily available to any adult who wants to get their shot. Still, getting the call or message that you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 is terrifying, no matter your vaccination status.
Public HealthHealthline

Yes, Some People Are Getting Secretly Vaccinated for COVID-19. Here’s Why

Some people have begun getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in secret for fear friends and family may disapprove of their decision to get the shot. Medical experts say the politicization of the COVID-19 vaccines has added additional challenges during the pandemic. If you opt to get vaccinated, healthcare professionals cannot disclose...
Public HealthMcKnight's

Termination on the table for Genesis HealthCare employees who don’t get vaccinated against COVID

Employees at the nation’s largest nursing home chain could be fired if they don’t get the COVID-19 vaccine under a new policy announced by the company late Monday. “While we would have greatly preferred a strictly voluntary process, our commitment to health and safety outweighs concerns about imposing a requirement,” Harry Wilson, Genesis HealthCare’s CEO, said in a statement widely distributed Tuesday.
Public Healthcrossroadstoday.com

70% of US adults are now vaccinated. Does it matter?

The U.S. on Monday finally reached President Joe Biden’s goal of getting at least one COVID-19 shot into 70% of American adults — a month late and amid a fierce surge by the delta variant that is swamping hospitals and leading to new mask rules and mandatory vaccinations around the country.
Public HealthPosted by
North Platte Post

Study: Vaccinated can carry as much COVID as others

In another dispiriting setback for the nation’s efforts to stamp out the coronavirus, scientists who studied a big COVID-19 outbreak in Massachusetts concluded that vaccinated people who got so-called breakthrough infections carried about the same amount of the coronavirus as those who did not get the shots. Health officials released...

