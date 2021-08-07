Art Walk for August

230 W.Bonita Ave. Time: 6-9 p.m. Bunny Gunner is excited to be exhibiting the work of Lauren Verdugo. “Naught. Zero, nothingness, and non-existence. After a year and a half of no access to a studio, this body of work represents designs and ideas that were constrained to the pages of my sketchbook during the pandemic. Loss, struggle, and rejection were magnified as several chapters in my life came to an end. These pieces were created as a way to process the uncertainty and grief that has defined this extraordinary introduction to the rest of my life.”