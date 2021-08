Penn State’s Sean Clifford is entering his third season as the starting quarterback, and it may be his most intriguing season yet. Clifford will go into the 2021 season having already shown the ups and downs of his play over the past couple of years, from streaks of brilliance to clumsy decision-making leading to costly turnovers. And with yet another new offensive coordinator this year, what we will see from Clifford remains a bit of a mystery and fascinating open-ended question.