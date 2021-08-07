Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Become an FT subscriber to read:

Financial Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoot Locker’s savvy acquisition of Japanese cool. Keep abreast of significant corporate, financial and political developments around the world. Stay informed and spot emerging risks and opportunities with independent global reporting, expert commentary and analysis you can trust.

www.ft.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Possibility Of A Fourth Check

While three different stimulus check packages have already hit the bank accounts, citizens are looking out for more. But, it hasn’t been ascertained yet if they would be receiving another stimulus package. The economy is in much better shape than it was previously- even though it hasn’t fully recovered from the pandemic. Also, with the emergence of the new variant, there are setbacks that will come up. Nevertheless, we probably wouldn’t be seeing such a high rate of unemployment that was prevalent at the start of the pandemic.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Announced For Selected Citizens

Stimulus Check has been announced in some states. These payments will be rolled out to a specific set of citizens. At a time when the government is uninterested, these payments are welcome. As many as four American states have designed their Stimulus Checks. These payments will surely lighten up the mood in gloomy circumstances.
PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Approves Rule Forcing Companies To Hire Minority, LGBTQ+ Executives And Publicly Disclose Diversity

The top U.S. financial regulatory agency approved a rule that forces publicly traded companies to reveal the diversity of their executive boardroom to investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voted in favor of the rule, which will apply to all companies traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange, according to the text of the approval released Friday.
Income TaxPosted by
BoardingArea

Next Batch of Stimulus Money Going Out Soon – Here is Who Gets It and What You Should Know

The next batch of stimulus money – billions of dollars of it – is going out soon. Here is who will get it and what you should know about it. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out this week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

The Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading in the Following Locations

Here’s Where the Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading. Now that the Lambda version of the coronavirus has become the prevalent strain in Peru and continues to circulate over most of South America, health officials are beginning to track its progress. Preliminary data suggest the variant, also known as the...
Public HealthCNBC

Dr. Scott Gottlieb says the Covid delta surge may be the ‘final wave’ in U.S.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Monday the current surge in Covid infections caused by the more contagious delta variant may be the last wave of the virus in the U.S. “I don’t think Covid is going to be epidemic all through the fall and the winter … assuming we don’t have a variant emerge that pierces the immunity offered by prior infection or vaccination,” Gottlieb said on “Squawk Box.”
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Iceland’s Rising Covid-19 Case Count Reveals News About Vaccine Efficiency

It’s been just reported that in Iceland, 96% of women and 90% of men who are at least 16 years old or older have received at least one dose of a Covid 19 vaccine. The vaccination rate, which is one of the highest ones in the world, is making it a particularly interesting place to look at the incidence and severity of breakthrough infections.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “
MarketsFinancial Times

ETFs set to overtake mutual funds as passive vehicle of choice

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Exchange traded funds news. Visit our ETF Hub for investor news and education, market updates and analysis and easy-to-use tools to help you select the right ETFs. The mutual fund industry is poised to lose its crown...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

London Social Bank Kroo Raises $24.5M Toward Launch

London-based social bank Kroo recently raised 17.7 million pounds ($24.5 million) in Series A funding in a round led by Karlani Capital Founder Rudy Karsan. Company leaders say they’ll use the money to bulk up operations, improve its app and grow Kroo’s engineering, marketing, product, compliance and customer service teams before its planned launch next year.
IndustryFinancial Times

Aluminium prices melt up on booming recovery in global economy

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Industrial metals news. Aluminium prices are closing in on their highest levels in 10 years, as global demand for everything from beer cans to packaging rebounds from the pandemic. Prices for the metal have surged 31 per...
EnvironmentThe Drum

Are you optimizing digital sustainability?

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. There’s no such thing as a free lunch.
NFLtearsheet.co

‘We take a portfolio approach, like a venture capital firm’: Amex Digital Lab’s Matt Sueoka

Today’s guest on the podcast is Matt Sueoka, head of global strategy, partnerships, and enablement for Amex Digital Labs. We discuss what it takes to scale new form factors in digital payments. Matt shares how Amex Digital Labs makes investments, chooses partners, and prioritizes its product pipeline across form factors like QR, tokenization, and P2P. Matt gives real life examples of projects that were headed by his part of the organization that eventually found a home in American Express’ product portfolio.
Internetcrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Payments Fintech Checkout.com Appoints Céline Dufetel as Chief Financial Officer

Céline had previously worked as CFO and COO at T. Rowe Price and was also a partner in McKinsey & Company’s Financial Services practice. Her appointment “reflects Checkout.com‘s continued momentum and global expansion following its Series C funding and the addition of a new CTO and CRO at the start of the year,” according to a release shared with CI.
House RentTechCrunch

RentCheck raises $2.6M in seed funding to help renters get their security deposits back

You’re getting ready to vacate a property you’ve rented, only to be told by the landlord that you won’t be getting your security deposit back. This happened to me the first time I ever rented a place in the late 90s. I was shocked, but more than anything, I was angry at the injustice because I knew that what the landlord claimed was not true. It was her word against mine and my roommate’s. Still, we took her to small claims court, not so much over the $800 she was trying to keep but more to prove her wrong. In the end, we won.
Retailrew-online.com

Nuveen acquires $620M life science, healthcare portfolio from IRA

Nuveen Real Estate has closed on the acquisition of a 29-building national healthcare and life science portfolio for $620 million from IRA Capital. The transaction was spearheaded by Nuveen’s newly launched U.S. Cities Office Fund, which is part of Nuveen Real Estate’s Global Resilient Series of open-end, core investment funds. These funds aim to capitalize on long-term, structural real estate themes and demographic megatrends by investing in dynamic and resilient cities to achieve diversification, income and long-term capital growth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy