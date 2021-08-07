Tell Hub what you remember about worst attacks on U.S. soil

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States that left nearly 3,000 people dead. Thick smoke trails into the sky from the tower's upper floors.
- 9:03 am - Second tower hit -
United Airlines Flight 175, also a Boeing 767 making a Boston-Los Angeles connection, this time with 65 people on board -- including five hijackers -- hits the World Trade Center's South Tower, sparking a massive explosion.
- 9:05 am - Bush informed -
George W. Bush's chief of staff informs the US president, who is reading a story to elementary school children in Florida, that the United States is under attack.
- 9:30 am - President speaks -
Bush calls the blasts "an apparent terrorist attack" during brief remarks at the school.
