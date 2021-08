South Alabama’s offensive and defensive depth charts remain largely stable from the spring, with one exception. Linebacker Jamal Brooks, a fifth-year senior who transferred in from Missouri over the summer, saw time with the first and second defensive units during 11-on-11 team drills on the first two days of preseason camp. Though the Jaguars aren’t doing any contact work just yet, Brooks has managed to bat down a few passes that have come his way.