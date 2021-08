DERWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A senior pit bull waiting to be adopted from the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center saved the life of another dog recently, the center posted Friday on Facebook. Mama, a 10-year-old pit bull, has been waiting for her forever home since 2020. Sara, her foster parent whose last name the center did not identify, saw flyers for a missing dog in the community and knew Mama likes to track and seek out other dogs. Then, Mama started to lead Sara with great determination. “I thought to myself ‘She is on to something. Where is she going?'” Sara...