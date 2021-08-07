Cancel
Music

Jamey Johnson Singalong Highlights Day 1 of Music City Grand Prix Concert

By Billy Dukes
92.9 The Bull
92.9 The Bull
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brooks & Dunn headlined the Freedom Friday concert at the Big Machine Music Grand Prix in Nashville, but the country duo were not the only act fans crowded to see. A festival-like audience filtered in from Super Truck practice or from the Family Fun Zone to see Mark Collie, Tyer Farr, John Elefante of the rock band Kansas and more, but the show found its pace as darkness fell and rocker Vince Neil took the stage for three wild songs that the crowd lapped up.

92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

Yakima, WA
92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Country Star Randy Travis Got In Trouble With The Law

Country music star Randy Travis is an icon in his field. His genre-defining debut album, "Storms of Life," is credited with bringing country music back to its roots and breaking ground for artists, including Clint Black, Alan Jackson, and Garth Brooks (via RandyTravis.com). The "On the Other Hand" artist recently announced the release of a remastered version of the album for its 35th anniversary, much to the delight of his fans. It went a long way in helping him win the Academy of Country Music's Top New Male Vocalist, Top Male Vocalist, Album of the Year, and Single of the Year awards when it was originally released in 1986.
MusicantiMUSIC

Oak Ridge Boys Replacing Alan Jackson At Grand Ole Prix Show

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and the Grand Ole Opry have announced that The Oak Ridge Boys will be taking over headline duties from Alan Jackson at the Grand Ole Prix show on Sunday night following the race. The legendary group will be celebrating their 10th Anniversary as...
EntertainmentPopculture

Garth Brooks' Sold out Nashville Stadium Concert Postponed Amid Severe Lightning Storm

Garth Brooks' sold-out show at Nissan Stadium in Nashville was postponed Saturday night amid a severe lightning storm over Middle Tennessee. At first, stadium officials even told ticket holders who had not arrived at the gates yet to shelter in place in their cars. There was also an evacuation order, but some noted that many in the crowd did not seek shelter and remained in their seats. Late Saturday night, stadium officials confirmed the show would be postponed and there will be an attempt to reschedule Sunday night.
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1992, the single, “Love’s Got A Hold On You,” by Alan Jackson is released. Today in 1993, the Statler Brothers’ “Christmas Card” album was certified platinum. Today in 1993, Clint Black’s “No Time To Kill” album was released. Today in 1993, The Statler Brothers’ “The Best Of The...
Nashville, TNNashville Scene

Music City Grand Prix: A Fan’s Guide to a Grand Ole Grand Prix

This article is part of a two-story cover package on this weekend's Music City Grand Prix. See also: "Music City Grand Prix: In It for the Long Run." Tell people from Nashville that you’re into motorsports and auto racing, and they’ll tend to assume you mean NASCAR. That’s because stock car — a historically wild Southern sport with a legacy at our own Fairgrounds Speedway — has been the most popular style of racing in America since the 1980s. I myself grew up on NASCAR and its outsized heroes, including Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough and the late, great Dale Earnhardt. But I was also dazzled as a kid by the epic Indianapolis 500 on Memorial Day weekend. And over time, particularly with the advent of HD television and the fascinating rise of now-retired driver Danica Patrick around 2005, I became hooked on the sport that’s built around the Indy 500, the style of racing known as, and run by, IndyCar.
Theater & Dance995qyk.com

Luke Bryan Shakes It For Us With Annual ‘Birthday Dance’

Each year when Luke Bryan celebrates his birthday, he marks it with a special birthday dance that he does with his family, and this year, on Luke’s 45th on Saturday (7/17), he performed the dance in his tour bus surrounded by his kids and wife Caroline. Luke’s wife posted the...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Partners With an Impressive List of Corporate Sponsors Ahead of 3-Day Inaugural Festival

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is proud to announce an exciting group of exclusive and official sponsors for the inaugural event August 6-8. Big Machine Vodka joins as the exclusive Vodka partner, with Coca-Cola providing carbonated beverages and bottled water along with Anheuser-Busch, the cross-category beer partner. Firestone is onboard as the exclusive tire partner of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and is the sole supplier of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Exclusive emergency medical and on-track services will be provided by Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s LifeFlight. Previously announced, Wesley Financial Group serves as the sponsor of the Freedom Friday initiatives and Tribute Concert and rounding out the exclusive sponsors is Pinnacle Financial Partners, the retail banking partner.
Celebritiesthenew93q.com

Dierks Bentley Says Luke Bryan Is The ‘Funniest Person In Country Music’

Dierks Bentley gave high praise to his buddy, Luke Bryan, calling him the “funniest person in country music” in a recent interview with CMT’s Cody Alan. “I laugh every time I say Luke’s name,” he continued. “He is the funniest person in country music. He is so good on TV because he needs to be on TV. America needs more Luke Bryan in their life.” The country music superstar friends recently completed the 100-mile Natchez Trace Century bike ride in Jackson, Mississippi, and Bentley admitted that “Luke Bryan is a really good cyclist!”
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

First Annual Music City Grand Prix Capped Off With a Country Twist

The Oak Ridge Boys, Justin Moore and others capped a thrilling weekend of speed in Nashville Sunday night (August 8), saying goodbye to the inaugural Music City Grand Prix with a post-race concert. It was the end of a wild three days that were unlike anything Nashville has seen before,...
MusicCMT

WATCH: Gas Station Vocalist Offers Stunning Rendition of Keith Urban Hit

Throughout his acclaimed three-decade-long career, Keith Urban’s vocals have been a standout part of his performance excellence. Released in 2009, “Til Summer Comes Around” is one of Urban’s signature ballad performances. Referred to as “haunting, nocturnal, and dreamily textured” upon its release, it still engenders a passionate response from the country star’s fanbase.
MusicPosted by
Speedway Digest

Oak Ridge Boys to Headline Grand Ole Prix Show Sunday of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and the Grand Ole Opry are excited to announce The Oak Ridge Boys will be headlining the Grand Ole Prix show on Sunday night following the race. Members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the legendary Oaks will be celebrating their 10th Anniversary as members of the Opry next weekend. Alan Jackson is unable to perform due to tour-related travel logistics.
MusicMiddletown Press

Flashback: ZZ Top Ham It Up With Brad Paisley in 'Sharp Dressed Man' Cover

In 2002, RCA released the compilation album Sharp Dressed Men: A Tribute to ZZ Top, an all-country salute to the Texas band’s influential and enduring work. The 15-song collection featured two generations of Williams (both Hank Jr. and Hank III recorded songs), Dwight Yoakam, Willie Nelson, Alan Jackson, and Brooks & Dunn, among others.
Musicruralradio.com

Keith Urban to play ACM Party for a Cause

The country superstar has joined the lineup for the upcoming ACM Party for a Cause event. Keith is one of the many acts who will take the stage at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on August 24 in benefit of ACM Lifting Lives. “I can’t wait to play live and I’ll...
MusicCMT

WATCH: Parker McCollum Shares a Music-Filled Evening With Randy Travis

Parker McCollum is gearing up for the release of his album Gold Chain Cowboy, and in the meantime, he spent some quality time recently with one of country music’s legendary artists, Randy Travis. McCollum posted a video to Instagram of himself with Travis at the “Forever and Ever, Amen” singer’s...

