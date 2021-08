“As a former hospitalist who transitioned out of clinical practice in 2015, I’ve been deep in the physician wellness space for years. Far and away, the most effective way I’ve supported health care professionals during this time (often in my role as a founding board member of the mindful health care collective) is with a tool called tapping, otherwise known as the emotional freedom technique or EFT. Tapping is a powerful, evidence-based stress-reduction and healing technique that uses the same meridians as acupuncture (without the needles). By tapping on these meridians, you can induce profound changes in the brain and nervous system, which send calming signals to the stress center of the brain (the amygdala and hippocampus) in the face of stress. The results are astonishing.”