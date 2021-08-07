Cancel
Osmond, NE

Vernon Reed

Norfolk Daily News
 2 days ago

OSMOND — Services for Vernon W. “Chick” Reed, 94, Osmond, will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, at the Osmond United Methodist Church. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate. Visitation for the public, with the family present, will begin prior to the funeral at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, also at the church. There will be a luncheon immediately following the funeral in the church fellowship hall. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce following the luncheon.

norfolkdailynews.com

