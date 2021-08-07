Cancel
Buying Cars

2020 Diamond White Ford EcoSport

Roanoke Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVery Nice, GREAT MILES 8,194! FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Blind Spot Monitor, Back-Up Camera AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Navigation, Sunroof, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Blind...

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

Buying Cars

Best midsize SUV for 2021: Toyota, Kia and more

Are you shopping for a midsize SUV? You and millions of other people are, and there is an incredible number of options on the market these days. It can make narrowing down an SUV shopping list a little daunting, that's for sure. And some midsize SUVs are much better than others, trust us.
Buying Cars

2005 Oxford White Ford Super Duty F-650 Pro Loader

Rare, LOW MILES - 40,205! Oxford White exterior and Flint Gray interior, XL trim. Diesel, Turbo Charged. CLICK NOW!. Turbocharged, Diesel. Bucket Seats, Vinyl Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. Ford XL with Oxford White exterior and Flint Gray interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING...
Buying Cars

2020 Oxford White Ford F-150

Very Nice. Heated Seats, Moonroof, Hitch, TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST, Bed Liner, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Turbo Charged Engine, 4x4, XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE, BOXLINK SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Apple CarPlay, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration. Keyless Entry,...
Buying Cars

2021 Black Clear Coat Jeep Wrangler

Black Clear Coat exterior, Unlimited Sport S trim. EPA 24 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Back-Up Camera, 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Keyless Start, 8.4 RADIO & PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP, TECHNOLOGY GROUP CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Brake Actuated...
Buying Cars

2020 Satin Steel Metallic Buick Encore GX

FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Very Nice. Heated Seats, WiFi Hotspot, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Back-Up Camera, ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum...
Buying Cars

2015 White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat Ford Expedition

Very Nice. Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Turbo Charged Engine, Power Liftgate, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, BLIS (BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM), EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A, Hitch, ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear...
Buying Cars

2019 Super White Toyota Tundra

Nice, LOW MILES - 17,068! PRICED TO MOVE $1,700 below J.D. Power Retail! Nav System, Bed Liner, Hitch, RADIO: ENTUNE PREMIUM AUDIO AM/FM W/HD RADIO & CD, Flex Fuel, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, 4x4, Back-Up Camera CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Flex Fuel, Trailer Hitch, Brake...
Buying Cars

2014 Sonoma Red Metallic GMC Sierra 1500

Great Shape. Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Tow Hitch, SEATING, HEATED AND COOLED PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT BUCKET, SEATS, FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Back-Up Camera READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Privacy Glass,...
Buying Cars

2018 White Gold Ford Edge

CARFAX One-Owner. White Gold 2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT AWD. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 29755 miles below market average!. * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands * 2018 KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not...
Buying Cars

2019 Modern Steel Metallic Honda HR-V

Modern Steel Metallic exterior and Black interior. Very Nice, LOW MILES - 13,011! EPA 31 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Apple...
Buying Cars

2018 Molten Lava Pearl Honda CR-V

Very Nice, GREAT MILES 27,209! EPA 33 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, iPod/MP3 Input, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, New Tires AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input,...
Buying Cars

2019 White Diamond Pearl Honda Ridgeline

Nice. RTL-E trim, White Diamond Pearl exterior and Beige interior. Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, All Wheel Drive, Hitch, Bed Liner, Aluminum Wheels. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3...
Buying Cars

2018 Glacier White Nissan Frontier

$600 below J.D. Power Retail! Nice, ONLY 39,062 Miles! iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, CD Player, Hitch, [A93] BED LINER/TRAILER HITCH PACKAGE... Bed Liner, 4x4 SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential....
Buying Cars

2013 Silver Streak Metallic Toyota Tacoma

Great Shape, LOW MILES - 45,533! Tacoma trim. iPod/MP3 Input, 4x4, CD Player, Bluetooth, SR5 PKG, 16 ALUMINUM WHEELS W/P245/75R16 TIRE..., Trailer Hitch, TOWING PKG, Serviced here, Originally bought here, Local Trade-In. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player MP3 Player, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats,...
Buying Cars

2020 Pearl White Tricoat Nissan Murano

Very Nice, ONLY 12,354 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Platinum trim. NAV, Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Rear Seat, Panoramic Roof, [E10-1] SPECIAL PAINT - PEARL WHITE, Alloy Wheels. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate,...
Buying Cars

Pre-Owned 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo RWD 4D Sport Utility

UPFRONT PRICING***NO PRICING GIMMICKS***5 DAY-500 MILE EXCHANGE POLICY***WE FINANCE with APPROVED CREDIT***BUY WITH CONFIDENCE*** WE PAY TOP $$$ for TRADES***We will even show you the CARFAX history report and the service department repair order detailing the maintenance performed on the vehicle prior to it going on our lot. We make every effort to service our pre-owned vehicles for your piece of mind! WE BUY CARS, TRUCKS, VANS AND SUVs...
Buying Cars

2017 Blazing Blue Pearl Toyota Tundra

Nice, GREAT MILES 24,590! Platinum trim, Blazing Blue Pearl exterior and Black interior. Moonroof, Nav System, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4. READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, Sunroof, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3...
Buying Cars

2019 Crystal Black Silica Subaru Ascent

FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City!, $1,900 below J.D. Power Retail! Very Nice. Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated...
Buying Cars

2020 Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat Ram 1500

PRICED TO MOVE $600 below J.D. Power Retail! Nice, LOW MILES - 8,629! Back-Up Camera, 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Bluetooth, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP7... Aluminum Wheels CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start....
Buying Cars

2022 Platinum White Pearl Honda Odyssey

18" Machine-Finished Alloy Wheels, 3.61 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, A/V remote: CabinControl, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.

