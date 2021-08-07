Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

How a Utah company's date-night-in-a-box is thrilling couples across the globe

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is sponsored by Finders Seekers. With over a quarter-million games sold, Utah-based Finders Seekers is thrilling players with their mysteries all around the world. Each month, a new adventure filled with cryptic clues, ciphers and puzzles, transports players to a different international city where they solve a riveting mystery. It's similar to an escape room but can be played at a location of your choice and at your own pace; and when you are finished you can pass it on to others.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Society
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#International City#Findersseekers Com#Irish#Cratejoy Com#Finders Seekers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate set to pass bipartisan infrastructure bill Tuesday

The Senate is poised to pass a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Tuesday, capping off a lengthy, days-long debate. Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), wrapping up the chamber's work for the day, said they had "come to an agreement" and that the Senate will vote on passing the bill at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Grim Afghan news raises risk for Biden of Taliban takeover

A rapidly deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan weeks before the official end of the U.S. military mission is putting pressure on President Biden as he sticks to his plan to pull America out of its longest war. Over the weekend, the Taliban seized a string of provincial capitals, including the...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy