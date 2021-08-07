Cards Camp Notebook: Red and White Practice, Kyler Murray's Birthday

It was a special day for everybody involved at the Arizona Cardinals' Red and White practice on Saturday.

Fans saw their players in a competitive atmosphere, coaches were able to better evaluate their position groups, and the Cardinals showcased their talents in a crowded State Farm Stadium.

The highlight of the day came off the field, however. Quarterback Kyler Murray celebrated his birthday in hilarious fashion, as the team pulled off what could be considered one of the best candle-day pranks of all time.

Prior to practice, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill presented safety Budda Baker and receiver DeAndre Hopkins with their 2020 Pro Bowl jerseys framed in a case at midfield. Murray also received his jersey.

State Farm Stadium was packed for practice, and so is today's version of Cards Camp Notebook:

Cards Camp Notebook: Red and White Practice

Receivers A.J. Green and Rondale Moore were non-participants. Kingsbury told the media they would go through pregame warmups, but didn't think they would be ready for practice.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler practiced despite Kingsbury not expecting him to, intercepting a misguided ball from Murray and breaking up a beautiful pass to Hopkins during team activities.

Offensive lineman Josh Jones again took starting reps at right guard with Justin Murray out. Kingsbury said the team wanted to see Jones play inside this year after already watching him play outside at the tackle spot.

Defensive lineman Michael Dogbe looked strong in 1-on-1 drills.

Receiver Andy Isabella was featured as the team's main return man, while also mirroring Eno Benjamin as a gunner on special teams. Isabella and KeeSean Johnson again received reps with the starters.

Running back James Conner broke off a strong run in team activities, making one cut to the outside and beating the majority of defenders to the sideline.

Kicker Matt Prater went 6-for-6 on field goals attempted, showing plenty of leg strength.

Tight end Maxx Williams made a tremendous catch down the middle of the field over Isaiah Simmons in team activities.

Cornerback Darqueze Dennard undercut an out route thrown by Murray and intercepted it, taking it back to the house for a touchdown.