In a neighborhood wishin’ for demolition

Alliance City Health Department has begun a series of demolitions of condemned properties in the city. Health Commissioner Randall Flint announced the work kicked off on Friday with the razing of homes at 361 W. Main St. and 371 W. Main St. The homes sat side-by-side on the south side of West Main Street, facing South McKinley Avenue. Five more homes are slated to be demolished by Aug. 5. Due to be razed are properties at 1134 Avalon Ave. and 1144 Avalon Ave.; 1373 S. Linden Ave.; 1304 Jersey St.; and 535 S. Freedom Ave. The Avalon homes lie between 11th Street and South Street. The South Linden home is between South Street and Waugh Street; and the Jersey Street home is in an area bordered by East Patterson Street, North Mahoning Avenue and Elm Avenue. Steel Valley Contractors from Youngstown is performing the work at a cost of $37,800. This project is being funded with Community Development Block Grant dollars.