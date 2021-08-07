Cancel
Politics

Your Two Cents for August 7

Rapid City Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe updated airplane wasn't bought for Gov. Noem any more than the Plymouth Belvedere was bought for Chris Hunt's personal use. Both are for the government's use. The state purchased a $4.5 million plane so Kristi Noem could travel in style all over the U.S. promoting herself and her future higher political ambitions.

Kristi Noem
Politics
Congress & Courts
The Free Press - TFP

Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors To Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”
Sturgis, SD

Snapshots: Who's at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

How many rallies have you attended previously? I've attended the last 30-40 rallies. Favorite thing about the rally? Everything. I love riding, the hills, the people. Everyone's having a good time. Name: Priscilla Rivera and Breve. Age: 58 and 9. From: We're nomads, but we're going from Washington to Florida.
Congress & Courts

Tucker Carlson Was Not Authorized To Use Footage Of BLM Protester, Videographer Alleges in Lawsuit

Fox News was slapped with a copyright lawsuit Sunday in New York Southern District Court accusing the company of broadcasting a video of a Black Lives Matter protester without authorization. The suit, brought by Liebowitz Law Firm, centers on a 17-second clip filmed by California-based videographer Brian Feinzimer. The complaint contends that a portion of the footage was taken from his Twitter account and used in a June 2020 episode of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’, as well as in an article on the Fox website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-06514, Feinzimer v. Fox News Network LLC.
TV & Videos
Fox News

CNN has another Cuomo problem as female viewers turn off ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ in droves

CNN has long been the only major cable news network without a female primetime host and now the troubled network is having a hard time getting women to tune in. CNN’s "Cuomo Prime Time" with embattled namesake Chris Cuomo shed significant female viewers following the bombshell report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that declared he advised his brother on how to fend off sexual harassment allegations.
Congress & Courts

Pelosi Statement on Retirement Announcement of Congressman Ron Kind

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the retirement announcement of Congressman Ron Kind of Wisconsin:. “For 26 years, the people of western Wisconsin have had a committed and effective champion in Congressman Ron Kind. “As a longtime Member of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, Congressman...
Congress & Courts
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip

The passage of a sweeping infrastructure plan in the Senate on Tuesday gives both parties plenty of ammunition heading into a midterm campaign season -- look no further than the most competitive Senate seats for how that will play out.
Congress & Courts

Never underestimate Nancy Pelosi

CNN — On Tuesday, the US Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package by a 69-30 vote. Now, the only obstacle that stands in the way of it becoming law is passage in the US House of Representatives. At first glance this might not seem like an obstacle at all,...
Business
Salon

If Mike Lindell's claims were correct (they're not), he likely broke wiretapping laws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, with his long-time-coming South Dakota "cyber symposium" finally upon us, is still promising data that will serve as "absolute proof" that agents of the Chinese government stole the 2020 election from Donald Trump. There is no reason to believe any of the pillow king's information is legitimate. In fact, if it were, Lindell could face "very severe" consequences for violating federal wiretapping laws, one expert tells Salon.
Public Health

'This Is Your Fault': Greg Abbott Slammed For Asking Hospitals To Delay Surgeries While Refusing Mask Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday took actions to respond to the surge of coronavirus in his state as he continued to refuse to take any actions to slow the spread. On Monday, CNN reported that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and the Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Public Safety
The Independent

Mike Lindell: MyPillow CEO ‘attacked’ at South Dakota hotel

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell opened up the third and last day of his “cyber symposium” in South Dakota visibly distressed, saying that he had been “attacked” at his hotel the previous night. The gathering is meant to provide evidence for the baseless conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 election and the false claims that it was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Mr Lindell said he had been targeted near the elevators of his hotel and that another symposium participant’s house was raided, adding that all the electronics were taken. “Last night when I got to the hotel, I was...
Business

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Congress & Courts

Biden’s infrastructure bill is chock-full of anti-white racism

The infrastructure bill the Senate passed Tuesday discriminates against white people at every turn. Americans are enthusiastic about spending money on physical infrastructure — bridges, roads, broadband. But this racist bill hands out jobs and contracts and locates projects based on race, not merit. Minority businesses and neighborhoods hold the inside track. If you’re white, you’re low priority.

