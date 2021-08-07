2021 Auburn football player profile, overview: No. 72 Brady Ward
Overview: Before coming to Auburn Ward attended Coastal Alabama Community College where he did not play football. Ward was a first team all-region and second team Class 6A all-state offensive lineman at St. Paul’s. He was a Max Prep All-American and participated in the Adidas All-American Bowl. Despite this, Ward was rated a 3-star recruit and after spending last year training he walked-on at Auburn. He has a massive frame at 6-feet-7 and 330-pound and will have a chance to earn a scholarship in the future.auburnwire.usatoday.com
Comments / 0