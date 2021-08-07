Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

2021 Auburn football player profile, overview: No. 72 Brady Ward

By JD McCarthy
USA Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverview: Before coming to Auburn Ward attended Coastal Alabama Community College where he did not play football. Ward was a first team all-region and second team Class 6A all-state offensive lineman at St. Paul’s. He was a Max Prep All-American and participated in the Adidas All-American Bowl. Despite this, Ward was rated a 3-star recruit and after spending last year training he walked-on at Auburn. He has a massive frame at 6-feet-7 and 330-pound and will have a chance to earn a scholarship in the future.

auburnwire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#American Bowl#American Football#Alabama High School#N#Auburn Ward#Theauburnwire#Auburn News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportsallfans.co

College Football World Reacts To Steve Spurrier’s Blunt Message

Another day, another blunt message from legendary college football head coach Steve Spurrier. The legendary ball coach can’t stop taking shots at Texas following the Longhorns’ announced move to the SEC. Texas, along with Oklahoma, will be moving from the Big 12 to the SEC at some point this decade.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Former Alabama football assistant no longer with UGA

Alabama football’s former assistant is not currently with his new team. Over the Saban era, almost no one has been by his side longer than Scott Cochran. Cochran was known for his energy as the strength and conditioning coach, and Alabama football had some of the strongest teams in college football history.
Auburn, AL247Sports

Auburn ranked No. 30 in CBS preseason football poll

AUBURN, Alabama–In a preseason college football released on Tuesday by CBS Sports the Auburn Tigers are ranked 30th of 130 FBS teams heading into the 2021 season. Defending national champion Alabama is at the top of the poll with Clemson No. 2 followed by Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia. The...
Armstrong County, PAleadertimes.com

2021 PFN Player Profile: Connor Cigola — Armstrong

The following is a profile of Armstrong River Hawks varsity football team incoming senior slot receiver/running back/outside linebacker Connor Cigola, courtesy of PA Football News — pafootballnews.com. Q: In watching the highlights against Plum you were able to go up the gut as well as breaking off runs to the outside. I know the credit for this goes to your […]
Auburn, ALwrbl.com

Auburn High football remains focuses on the future

Auburn, AL (WRBL) – The Auburn High Tigers will head into the 2021 season with a new head coach in Keith Etheredge, and his only focus is on the future. “What happened in the past, you learn from it. You build off it and move forward,” said Etheredge. That’s the...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Bo Nix, Quarterback, Auburn Tigers

Gerenstein: Nix is a very good athlete for the position. He displays some bail-out instances where he can get a first down on 3rd and long by improvising with his legs. Completed the ball throwing from multiple platforms and arm angles. Very proficient when operating RPOs and is at his best when doing so. Ball placement appeared to get better as the offense moved closer to the endzone and the field shrunk. Subscribe for full article.
College Sports247Sports

Thursday Auburn basketball, football and gymnastics tidbits

Auburn basketball has had eight players taken in the first round of the NBA Draft but never two in the same year and never in three consecutive years. Both of those things could happen on Thursday night if Sharife Cooper and JT Thor both hear their names called in the first round. Two years ago, Chuma Okeke was drafted in the first round by the Orlando Magic, becoming the first Auburn player drafted since Jamison Brewer back in 2001. Last year it was Isaac Okoro’s turn when the Cleveland Cavaliers made him a first round selection.
College Sportsallfans.co

Barstool’s Big Cat declares war against Auburn football

To fans of both Auburn football and Barstool Sports: I’m sorry. It didn’t have to be this way. But clearly, violence was the decision Barstool’s famed mustached football guru felt was necessary to power through the fourth-to-last Friday that doesn’t result in a college football Saturday the next day this summer.
Auburn, ALMontgomery Advertiser

Bryan Harsin welcomes pressure of coaching Auburn football. Careful there, coach | Toppmeyer

Eli Drinkwitz held court on a variety of topics during his tour of SEC Media Days last month. Missouri’s second-year football coach goaded Texas ahead of its move to the SEC, pondering whether a “Horns Down” gesture would result in a penalty in the SEC. He made fun of himself for verbally jabbing at ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit last spring. He needled Arkansas, saying he couldn’t recall the last time Missouri lost to its SEC West rival.
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Auburn football: G&C likes idea of Clemson joining the SEC

Clemson Tigers football, Southeastern Conference, Auburn Tigers football, 2010–13 NCAA conference realignment, American football, Clemson, South Carolina Gamecocks football, United States of America, Atlantic Coast Conference, Oklahoma. Auburn football Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports. Conference realignment is the hot topic here at FWE because the SEC seems hellbent on...
Auburn, ALPosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: Ranking the other Power Five conferences behind the SEC

Let’s just get this out of the way, Auburn football fans: the SEC is the reason for the season year in and year out in college football. Saturdays down south just hit differently. The rivalries mean more–and tend to have better names to boot–and the National Champions typically tend to reside in the southeast. Alabama has been the torch-bearer for the sport, but LSU and Auburn football has nabbed titles as well since the beginning of the last decade, which some still see as the decade we’re in with the way the 2020s have been whimpering instead of roarin’.
Auburn, ALflywareagle.com

Auburn football: Fans react to Jay Bilas suggesting ACC-SEC merger

The second it got out that Oklahoma and Texas were planning a move to the SEC, everyone knew that college football was about to be shaken up completely. With the suggestion that the Sooners and Longhorns could be on Auburn football’s schedule as soon as the 2022-23 season, it seems to be getting more real by the minute that the SEC will be growing.
Florida Statechatsports.com

Auburn Football Recruiting: More Good News Coming Soon?

Auburn Tigers football, Bryan Harsin, Nick Eason, Travis Williams, Florida State Seminoles football, Tennessee, Derek Mason, Auburn Tigers men's basketball. Yesterday, Auburn got some good news they’ve been waiting on for awhile. 4-star DL Caden Story announced his intentions to be an Auburn Tiger. Despite publicly claiming he was wrestling...
Auburn, ALchatsports.com

Auburn football: Imagining “Power Three” super conferences

Auburn football Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons/Allsport. A college football apocalypse is upon us, and in truth, Auburn football joins polarizing fanbases Georgia, Alabama, and SEC newcomers Oklahoma and Texas as part of the Evil Empire conference. Taking the Big 12’s most historically relevant franchises away and effectively destroying the conference...
Auburn, AL247Sports

Auburn Football Notebook: Harsin gives power to the players

AUBURN, Alabama — It's been a weekend for celebration for the Tigers, as families flooded campus for summer graduation ceremonies. A handful of Auburn players had busy Friday and Saturday mornings. Names like cornerback Malcolm Askew received their graduate degrees Friday morning before rushing over to the practice field for the first session of fall camp. The next day, players like Roger McCreary, Zakoby McClain, Smoke Monday and Shedrick Jackson finished out their undergraduate careers at the commencement ceremony inside Auburn Arena. When they were finished celebrating and taking photos with family, golf carts were waiting at the arena to take them to Saturday morning practice as quickly as possible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy