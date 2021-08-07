2021 Auburn football player profile, overview: No. 72 Brady Ward

Let’s just get this out of the way, Auburn football fans: the SEC is the reason for the season year in and year out in college football. Saturdays down south just hit differently. The rivalries mean more–and tend to have better names to boot–and the National Champions typically tend to reside in the southeast. Alabama has been the torch-bearer for the sport, but LSU and Auburn football has nabbed titles as well since the beginning of the last decade, which some still see as the decade we’re in with the way the 2020s have been whimpering instead of roarin’.