Mamie Ruth Sanders Pizzino

Mamie was born on May 2nd, 1930, in Glen Fork, West Virginia to the late Croba D. Sanders and Mary Jane Harvey Sanders.

In addition to her parents, Mamie was preceded in death by her husband, Sebastian Pizzino; brother, Douglas Sanders and sister, Iris Scott.

Mamie is survived by her sons, Gary W. Pizzino (Pam), Randy S. Pizzino (Debbie), daughter, Robin A. Rose (Jonathan); grandchildren, Jason Pizzino (Kelly), Emily Pizzino (Zach), Jeremy Pizzino (Amanda) Butch Pizzino (Anna), Amber Rose-Byble (Michael), Mary Katherine Rose and William Rose; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Rodney Sanders and Paul Sanders; sisters, Barbara Saunders, Norma Reynolds and Peggy Acord.

Mamie was a member of the Maxwell Hill Baptist Church. Before retiring, she worked at Harvey Fashions, Stone and Thomas and Elder Beerman.

The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to Hilltop Center for their loving care and kindness provided to Mamie during her last few months.

The family is receiving friends today, Sunday, August, 8th at the Maxwell Hill Baptist Church from four to six pm with a service at 6:00pm.

The burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Maxwell Hill Baptist Church, 301 Teel Road, Beckley, WV 25801 or a charity of your choice.