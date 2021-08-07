Donald H. Rice, age 72, rushed into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, after a very quick battle with cancer at his home in Peterstown on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Born February 19, 1949, Don was the son of the late Watha Rice and Francis Tate Rice. He grew up in Pembroke, VA, before moving to Peterstown. He worked at Elmac, Dollingers, and the Arsenal before retiring from United Hydraulics as a mechanic and electrician. Don enjoyed traveling, fishing, and front porch sittin’ with his wife, Frankie. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, William Rice; sisters, Phyllis Woodward, Sue Woods, and Evelyn Shubert; granddaughter, Kirsten Pace; and stepdaughter, Angie Wickline.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 36 years, Frankie Rice of Peterstown, WV; daughter, Valeria Rice of Peterstown, WV; son, Jimmy Rice and wife Misty of Pearisburg, VA; daughter, Donna Sanderson and husband Dennis of Peterstown, WV; stepchildren, Doug Wickline and wife Peggy, Sandra Wickline, Connie Wickline, and Jerry Wickline and wife Rhetta; sisters, Nancy Thompson and Jeanie Nuzzo; grandchildren, Shawna, Lindsey, Samantha, Madison, Anna, Jacob, Chad, McKenzie, Nicole, Kimberly, Jennifer, and Justin; and great grandchildren, Braedon, Kyrie, Adam, Emma, Levi, Ariana, Briana, River, Wyatt, Paisley, Bryson, Raylee, and Chase.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00PM on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg, VA, with Pastor Tim Sanderson officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:30PM until the departure time of 2:30PM at Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home in Peterstown, WV.

Online guestbook can be signed or condolences may be sent to the family at www.broyles-shrewsbury.com. Arrangements by Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, Peterstown, WV.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Donald Rice, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.