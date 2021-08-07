Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peterstown, WV

Donald H. Rice

By Naomi Bowles
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fMBQb_0bL8TcDR00

Donald H. Rice, age 72, rushed into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, after a very quick battle with cancer at his home in Peterstown on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Born February 19, 1949, Don was the son of the late Watha Rice and Francis Tate Rice. He grew up in Pembroke, VA, before moving to Peterstown. He worked at Elmac, Dollingers, and the Arsenal before retiring from United Hydraulics as a mechanic and electrician. Don enjoyed traveling, fishing, and front porch sittin’ with his wife, Frankie. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, William Rice; sisters, Phyllis Woodward, Sue Woods, and Evelyn Shubert; granddaughter, Kirsten Pace; and stepdaughter, Angie Wickline.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 36 years, Frankie Rice of Peterstown, WV; daughter, Valeria Rice of Peterstown, WV; son, Jimmy Rice and wife Misty of Pearisburg, VA; daughter, Donna Sanderson and husband Dennis of Peterstown, WV; stepchildren, Doug Wickline and wife Peggy, Sandra Wickline, Connie Wickline, and Jerry Wickline and wife Rhetta; sisters, Nancy Thompson and Jeanie Nuzzo; grandchildren, Shawna, Lindsey, Samantha, Madison, Anna, Jacob, Chad, McKenzie, Nicole, Kimberly, Jennifer, and Justin; and great grandchildren, Braedon, Kyrie, Adam, Emma, Levi, Ariana, Briana, River, Wyatt, Paisley, Bryson, Raylee, and Chase.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00PM on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg, VA, with Pastor Tim Sanderson officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:30PM until the departure time of 2:30PM at Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home in Peterstown, WV.

Online guestbook can be signed or condolences may be sent to the family at www.broyles-shrewsbury.com. Arrangements by Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, Peterstown, WV.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Donald Rice, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

Comments / 0

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
674
Followers
903
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kimberly, WV
City
Peterstown, WV
City
Madison, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Rice
Person
Tim Rice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savior#Arsenal#United Hydraulics#Chase#Sympathy Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Beckley, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Benjamin Walker Word

Born July 1, 2021, Benjamin Walker Word passed on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, James Matthew Word and L. Kate Sopher, as well as grandparents James “Jay” and Lisa (Clemens) Word and Tom and Teresa (Hott) Sopher. Also left to mourn his passing are his great-grandparents, Jack and Helen Clemens, great-grandmother MaryJo Sopher, Stephen Word, Max and Wendi Sopher and cousins, Hannah and Tucker Sopher.
Chapmanville, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Tara Lynn Jarrell

Tara Lynn Jarrell, 48 of Chapmanville, WV departed this life Friday, August 6th, 2021, at Logan Regional Medical Center. She was born on February 8th, 1973 at Guyan Valley Hospital to Chester McClellan and Julia Ann Richardson. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Maxine and Augustine Capua, Miniard and Edra Lee (Swim) McClellan; aunt, Debbie Belcher, and uncles, Roger McClellan, Paul David McClellan and Miniard June Bug McClellan.
Beckley, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Fletcher James Parker, Jr.

Mr. Fletcher James Parker, Jr., 85, of Beckley was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He was called home to the Lord August 3, 2021. Affectionately referred to as “Jay”, his journey in life began December 16, 1935 born to the late Fletcher and Hattie Parker. He was raised in Tams, WV and graduated from Byrd Prillerman High School, where he enjoyed playing the saxophone in the band.
Beckley, WVPosted by
Lootpress

What to do in West Virginia August 8 through August 15

Looking for something to do in southern West Virginia this coming week? Here are some ideas. August 8 and August 15: Mount Hope’s Music on Main. From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday, August 8, and Sunday, August 15, Harmony for Hope will host Music on Main. This event will take place every Sunday until September 12, 2021.
Beckley, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Dawan Deshay Carter

Ms. Dawan Deshay Carter, 42, formerly of Stockton, CA, left this earthly home on Sunday, August 1, 2021. The daughter of Darrell Carter of Beckley, WV and the late Troy Sargent of Oakland, CA. Shortly after her birth, Dawan and her mother would relocate to Stockton, CA, where she was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy