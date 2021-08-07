Cancel
Athens, WV

John Thomas Nolan

By Naomi Bowles
 2 days ago

John Thomas Nolan, born April 21, 1949 in Philadelphia PA, passed away in his home in Athens on Friday, August 6th surrounded by his family. Son of the late John Thomas Nolan and Elizabeth Marie Nolan, John graduated from West Philadelphia Catholic HS for Boys in June 1967. He was a registered nurse, retired after many years of work at Princeton Community Hospital. He is predeceased by his parents and sister, Elizabeth. He is survived by his daughter Tara (Kris), sons Michael (Sarah), James (Emma), Daniel (Charli) and Jed (Jill) and his beloved grandchildren: Kylie, Molly and Eleanor, Eric and Amelia, and Jonah and Abigail; sisters, Joanne, Maureen, Regina, and Kathleen; brother, Michael and many other loving friends and family. Services will be private

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of John Thomas Nolan, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

