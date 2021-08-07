Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, CA

Behold ‘Hairy Garcia’: New Eureka Mural Combines Two Beloved Legends

By Stephanie McGeary
lostcoastoutpost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany artists were painting and sweating in the Eureka sunshine Saturday afternoon, the official first day of the fourth annual Eureka Street Art Festival. And while the section of town around Highway 101 (Fourth and Fifth streets) between A and I was mostly filled with unfinished murals, one new piece — on the corner of Fourth and A, next to Dick Taylor Chocolates — is already complete and attracting a bit of attention.

lostcoastoutpost.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eureka, CA
Entertainment
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Arcata, CA
City
Eureka, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Morgan
Person
Jerry Garcia
Person
Dick Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Street Art#New Eureka Mural Combines#Outpost#Kuda Rrb Morgan#Bigfoot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Guitar
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...

Comments / 1

Community Policy