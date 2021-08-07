Behold ‘Hairy Garcia’: New Eureka Mural Combines Two Beloved Legends
Many artists were painting and sweating in the Eureka sunshine Saturday afternoon, the official first day of the fourth annual Eureka Street Art Festival. And while the section of town around Highway 101 (Fourth and Fifth streets) between A and I was mostly filled with unfinished murals, one new piece — on the corner of Fourth and A, next to Dick Taylor Chocolates — is already complete and attracting a bit of attention.lostcoastoutpost.com
