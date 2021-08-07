Cancel
Beckley, WV

Dawan Deshay Carter

By Naomi Bowles
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
Ms. Dawan Deshay Carter, 42, formerly of Stockton, CA, left this earthly home on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

The daughter of Darrell Carter of Beckley, WV and the late Troy Sargent of Oakland, CA.

Shortly after her birth, Dawan and her mother would relocate to Stockton, CA, where she was loved and celebrated by a large extended family to include the Howell, Sargent and Kelley families.

Dawan excelled in math and high school basketball and track. She participated and enjoyed many high school club activities and completed her high school education at Edison High School in Stockton, CA.

Dawan’s smile and laughter were endearing and as a result she was loved by many friends.

Dawan leaves to cherish her memories her sons, Darius and DaShaun of Stockton, CA; father, Darrell Carter and aunt, Debbra Carter, both of Beckley, WV; aunt and uncle, Clara and Bennie Wilbon of Stockton, CA, along with a large extended family that will miss her dearly.

As per her request, she has been cremated.

Email condolences to ritchie-johnson@suddenlinkmail.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Ritchie & Johnson Funeral Parlor, Beckley.

