Chapmanville, WV

Tara Lynn Jarrell

By Naomi Bowles
Posted by 
Lootpress
 2 days ago
Tara Lynn Jarrell, 48 of Chapmanville, WV departed this life Friday, August 6th, 2021, at Logan Regional Medical Center. She was born on February 8th, 1973 at Guyan Valley Hospital to Chester McClellan and Julia Ann Richardson. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Maxine and Augustine Capua, Miniard and Edra Lee (Swim) McClellan; aunt, Debbie Belcher, and uncles, Roger McClellan, Paul David McClellan and Miniard June Bug McClellan.

Those left to cherish her loving memory includes her husband, Jackie Jarrell; mother and father, Julia Richardson and Chester McClellan; stepfather, Johnny Richardson; stepdaughter, Savannah Richardson; and her special fur babies, Jewel, Chance, and Andy Paw.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Wednesday, August 11th, 2021, at Collins Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Jarrell Family Cemetery in North Fork.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Collins Funeral Home.

Collins Funeral Home Inc. of Switzer, WV is assisting the Jarrell family with arrangements.

Tara

The words don’t come easy

As they used to do

This time it’s hard for me

To write my feelings down.

She made me laugh, she made me

Cry. She even made me yell.

But I was her Pops and I

Couldn’t stay mad.

Because she loved me as well.

We argued and fought and disagreed

But she was there if I was

In need.

It’s hard to say Goodbye to someone

You Love. I hope Jesus

Takes her home to his mansion

Up above.

Love Pops

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tara Lynn Jarrell, please visit our floral store.

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
