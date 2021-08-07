Tara Lynn Jarrell
Tara Lynn Jarrell, 48 of Chapmanville, WV departed this life Friday, August 6th, 2021, at Logan Regional Medical Center. She was born on February 8th, 1973 at Guyan Valley Hospital to Chester McClellan and Julia Ann Richardson. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Maxine and Augustine Capua, Miniard and Edra Lee (Swim) McClellan; aunt, Debbie Belcher, and uncles, Roger McClellan, Paul David McClellan and Miniard June Bug McClellan.
Those left to cherish her loving memory includes her husband, Jackie Jarrell; mother and father, Julia Richardson and Chester McClellan; stepfather, Johnny Richardson; stepdaughter, Savannah Richardson; and her special fur babies, Jewel, Chance, and Andy Paw.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Wednesday, August 11th, 2021, at Collins Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Jarrell Family Cemetery in North Fork.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Collins Funeral Home.
Collins Funeral Home Inc. of Switzer, WV is assisting the Jarrell family with arrangements.
Tara
The words don’t come easy
As they used to do
This time it’s hard for me
To write my feelings down.
She made me laugh, she made me
Cry. She even made me yell.
But I was her Pops and I
Couldn’t stay mad.
Because she loved me as well.
We argued and fought and disagreed
But she was there if I was
In need.
It’s hard to say Goodbye to someone
You Love. I hope Jesus
Takes her home to his mansion
Up above.
Love Pops
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tara Lynn Jarrell, please visit our floral store.
Comments / 0