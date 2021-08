Dozens of antique cars cruised into the Halifax Farmer’s Market Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. as part of the Tinkers Car Club cruz-in in partnership with Viny’s Italian Restaurant. Tinkers Car Club President Les Cook estimated a total of 80 to 85 participants. “We had a real good turnout. Everyone enjoyed it,” said Cook, who noted that this was the first time they had the event at the Halifax Farmers Market. He also said that the club organizers had to continuously move the boundary line to allow for more antique cars to set up at the market. The Tinkers Car Club organizers are looking forward to another big event, in October. A Downtown Cruz-In is being planned for Oct. 9 from 3 to 7 p.m. in downtown South Boston.