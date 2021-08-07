Florida COVID patient shares experience of virus

The Tampa Bay region may be looking at some increased pandemic restrictions, though they're unlikely to come from the state government. What's happening: Friday was Florida's worst day yet for coronavirus, with the state reporting 21,683 new cases — the highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic.The last time we came near that number was at the start of the year, when the state reported 19,334 cases on Jan. 7, according to the Tampa Bay Times.Local impact: USF epidemiologist Dr. Edwin Michael told Fox 13 that, at this rate, the fourth wave will peak in Hillsborough County near...
