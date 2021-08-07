Scientists Surprised: Fighting Off Food Poisoning Depends on the Time of Day
Levels of natural antimicrobial molecule fluctuate on a circadian rhythm prompted by resident gut bacteria, study shows. The body’s ability to prevent food poisoning by producing a natural antimicrobial compound increases during the day, when exposure to noxious bacteria is most likely, a new study by UT Southwestern scientists suggests. The findings, published online in Cell, could eventually lead to timed therapies and vaccination regimens designed to maximize this immune response.scitechdaily.com
