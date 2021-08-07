Cancel
Scientists Surprised: Fighting Off Food Poisoning Depends on the Time of Day

By UT Southwestern Medical Center
scitechdaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLevels of natural antimicrobial molecule fluctuate on a circadian rhythm prompted by resident gut bacteria, study shows. The body’s ability to prevent food poisoning by producing a natural antimicrobial compound increases during the day, when exposure to noxious bacteria is most likely, a new study by UT Southwestern scientists suggests. The findings, published online in Cell, could eventually lead to timed therapies and vaccination regimens designed to maximize this immune response.

