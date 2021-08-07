FACE COVERINGS ARE REQUIRED AT ALL MASSES AND OTHER LITURGIES TAKING PLACE IN THE CHURCH

It was over two thousand years ago when Jesus first said you must eat my flesh and drink my blood. It was a hard saying then, it is a hard saying today. I wonder if we think the same way those first people did when we hear those words? How can this man give us His flesh and blood? From that first time until today, and I am sure well into the future, we will be asking the same question. How do you explain this? Do you accept this teaching with faith? There are many people who indeed say this is too hard. I cannot accept it. This evidenced by the people who have left the Catholic faith to start their church or leave all churches. They may claim to be spiritual, but really they are only formulating a god made by human hands, no more than a clay statue. They may claim they can find god in the forest, but again this is a god of their design, not the God of scriptures.