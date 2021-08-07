Cancel
FACE COVERINGS ARE REQUIRED AT ALL MASSES AND OTHER LITURGIES TAKING PLACE IN THE CHURCH

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the substantial increase in cases of COVID in our area, Montgomery County has issued an order requiring the use of face coverings for gatherings taking place indoors. This order applies to those who are already vaccinated and those who are unvaccinated. The order went into effect on Saturday, August 7. For more details on this county-wide order, please visit the county’s web page, https://montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/face-coverings.html.

