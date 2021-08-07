Cancel
Jefferson County, WA

EYE ON JEFFERSON: County to review public works plans

By Peninsula Daily News, Jefferson County
Peninsula Daily News
 3 days ago

The three Jefferson County commissioners will be briefed on public works capital improvement projects during a meeting that will begin at 9 a.m. Monday. To join the meeting go to https://zoom.us/j/937778 41705. To view the meeting live go to www.co.jefferson.wa.us and follow the links under “Quick Links: Videos of Meetings-Streaming Live.” To listen only call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

