Andre Drummond gets to the basket ahead of Joel Embiid when the Pistons and 76ers faced off in December of 2019.Image: Getty Images. Life: That shit happens fast. Less than three years ago, when Andre Drummond was still just months away from his last All-Star bid, the then franchise center got entangled with Joel Embiid in an early-season Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons match-up. Embiid busted Drummond’s ass for 39 points and 17 rebounds in a 109-99 win over the Pistons. Drummond was limited to eight points and nine rebounds while in foul trouble.