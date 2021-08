For several years, North Callaway has looked for consistency in its volleyball program. The program wants to find consistency on the court — still looking for its first winning season since the program started in 2014— but that also applies to its head coaches as most of them have left after one season. Paulette Eichman did coach the Lady Thunderbirds the past two years, but the school now believes it has a head coach for the next several years after hiring Andrew Klein.