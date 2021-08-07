Who Could be Moving up on Defense

OXNARD, Calif. – Some more practice observations as the Cowboys move through their second week of training camp:. DQ’s defense is coming together. If trust and communication are essential to playing great defense in the NFL, the Cowboys are taking steps in the right direction. The defensive side of the practice field is full of chatter with defenders barking out alerts, audibles and adjustments at every turn. The increased communication in the secondary, in particular, has resulted in fewer blown assignments and coverage busts. In addition, the constant chatter has enabled the unit to forge a bond built on trust. With each defender operating on the same page, the defense has started to make more plays on the ball. The defense harassed Dak Prescott and Co. during team periods, as the defensive line and defensive backs took turn batting down balls and picking off passes throughout the drill.
