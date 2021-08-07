Who Could be Moving up on Defense

It is the central theme to the 2021 Giants, and that won’t change until there is a definitive answer to the question of whether Daniel Jones is up to the moment. Yet as much as Jones’ development as the team’s quarterback almost certainly will be a deciding factor in whether the optimism surrounding the Giants is legitimate or a pipe dream, it is what happens on the other side of the ball that will also figure heavily into whether they build on their success in the second half of las season. Or whether they continue to wallow in mediocrity and get no closer to winning a Super Bowl for the first time in more than a decade.