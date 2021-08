This letter is in response to Leavenworth Board of Education member Mike Carney’s unexpected and disappointing letter that appeared in this paper on Thursday. Mike Carney apparently took great umbrage to my guest column, despite the fact that it was clearly addressing the Lansing school district’s primary, which occurred last Tuesday. The fact that he had such a visceral reaction might indicate that he is guilty of holding some of the same objectionable views that voters in that school district roundly rejected Tuesday night, handing one incumbent a defeat and the other a distant sixth-place finish.