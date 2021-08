Hello and TGIF! This weekend is the perfect time to shop with just over a week left of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Today we will look at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale best of home and gifts. The home collection is amazing this year, so take advantage of these awesome selections. TIP: This is the perfect time to stock up on hostess gifts, birthday gifts or even get a head start on Christmas gifts (yikes!) and save them in your gift closet. You will always be prepared. As a general rule, I always get items that I use all year long, like these Nest candles. If you know you’re going to use them anyways, why not get them on sale?