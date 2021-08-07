Health care essentials: Transitions

The gentleman cheerfully explained why he was selling his lawn mower. He was 97 years old and no longer able to mow his own lawn. Losing our abilities and letting go of what no longer serves our best interests is hard to do, yet this fellow seemed to have mastered the art of a smooth transition. Change is what happens to us, transition is the internal response to these events. Researcher and author William Bridges, Ph.D., said, “Every transition begins with an ending and ends with a beginning. Between the ending and beginning lurks an awkward neutral zone most want to avoid, but is essential to personal growth.”