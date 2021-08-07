Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mankato, MN

Coming Sunday: Landmark development

By editor@TheLandOnline.com
thelandonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic disrupted ambitious plans for a Main Street hotel complex complete with hundreds of new and renovated rooms. But the newly revised redevelopment proposal for the Landmark Building remains elaborate — Mankato’s first distillery, a cocktail lounge and an event center topped by upscale apartments in a building that is to be expanded both outward and upward. And the renovation of the adjacent City Center Hotel may still happen as soon as next spring.

www.thelandonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mankato, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Mankato, MN
Mankato, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Center#Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA OKs 3rd vaccine dose for immunocompromised people

The Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorizations for the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines Thursday to allow some people with compromised immune systems to get a third dose. The change in FDA regulation is specific to patients who have been unable to mount an adequate immune...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from a groundbreaking Census report

The United States is becoming more diverse more quickly than anticipated as minority communities grow while white populations shrink for the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday as it released a new trove of data from the decennial count it conducted last year. The data, which will be...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy