Coming Sunday: Landmark development
The pandemic disrupted ambitious plans for a Main Street hotel complex complete with hundreds of new and renovated rooms. But the newly revised redevelopment proposal for the Landmark Building remains elaborate — Mankato’s first distillery, a cocktail lounge and an event center topped by upscale apartments in a building that is to be expanded both outward and upward. And the renovation of the adjacent City Center Hotel may still happen as soon as next spring.www.thelandonline.com
