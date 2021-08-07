Motorcyclist travelling at 'normal speed' when injured in head-on crash, trial hears

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist speeding through a red light collided with another vehicle in San Jose and died late Wednesday night, police said. San Jose police units responded to the scene of a traffic fatality in the area of Senter Road and Capitol Expressway shortly before midnight Wednesday. Police said the collision involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. The male motorcycle rider was pronounced deceased at the scene. A preliminary investigation determined a 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Capitol Expressway when it collided with the man driving a 2007 Yamaha R6 who was speeding south on Senter Road and went against a red light at the intersection. The man driving the Toyota stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not suspect impairment as a factor in the fatal collision. The roadway remained closed for the collision investigation until about 7:45 a.m. Thursday, police said. Morning commuters were asked to use alternate routes. The accident was traffic fatality number 37 in San Jose for 2021. © Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.