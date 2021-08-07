Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Motorcyclist travelling at 'normal speed' when injured in head-on crash, trial hears

By Rory Smith
Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA collision investigator said a motorcyclist who suffered life-changing injuries in a head-on smash was travelling at a "normal speed", a court heard. Pc Tim Viner, of West Mercia Police, was speaking about a crash that took place on the A41 Hinstock bypass, near Market Drayton, on September 9, 2018.

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Welch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Shrewsbury Crown Court#Fox Hollies Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Wood County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

1 dead, 1 injured in head-on semi crash

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday in the Wood County town of Saratoga, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. The crash, which involved a semi tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle, was reported just before 1 p.m. Friday on Hwy. 73 near Evergreen Avenue. A preliminary...
Kansas City, MOKCTV 5

Woman grabs her bumper, drives off after motorcyclist critically injured in KC crash

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A motorcyclist is in the hospital in critical condition after a driver hit them at an east side intersection, then drove off. Police and emergency medical crews responded at 9:39 p.m. Monday to 53rd Street and Prospect Avenue to a serious motorcycle crash. Police said a Zhejiang Apollo motorcycle was going east on 53rd Street and blew through a stop sign. An SUV going south of Prospect Avenue then hit the motorcycle, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Dudley, MAwhdh.com

Seriously injured motorcyclist found lying in road following crash in Dudley

DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was tossed from his motorcycle and seriously injured following a crash in Dudley on Tuesday evening. Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Warsaw Avenue and George Street around 5:30 p.m. found a motorcyclist lying in the road with what appeared to be serious injuries, according to Dudley police.
Saline County, MOkttn.com

Head-on crash in Saline County injures three

The Highway Patrol reports area residents sustained injuries in a head-on collision in Saline County on the afternoon of August 11. The driver of one vehicle, 51-year-old Steven Standley of Chillicothe, and his passenger, 76-year-old Paul Standley of Tina, were taken to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle, 92-year-old Herbert Richtermeyer of Grand Pass, was taken to the Fitzgibbon Hospital by emergency medical services. Injuries were described as moderate for the drivers and passenger.
Voice News

St. Clair County motorcyclist seriously injured in Chesterfield Twp. crash

A 30-year-old Wales Township man was hospitalized with serious injuries Aug. 10 following a crash in Chesterfield Township, police said. The Chesterfield Township Police and Fire departments were dispatched at about 1:20 p.m. to a serious injury traffic crash involving a motorcycle on 26 Mile Road, east of Interstate 94. Police said the Wales Township man was operating a Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on 26 Mile Road when he collided with the front of a Ford pickup driven by a 27-year-old Chesterfield Township man who was entering the roadway near the Meijer driveway.
Portsmouth, RIABC6.com

Mother, children injured in head-on Portsmouth crash

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) – A mother and her three children were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Portsmouth Thursday morning. Police responded to the crash on West Main Rd near Melville School. Police determined one vehicle, that was traveling southbound, crossed the yellow line and collided with a car traveling northbound.
Clermont, IAcbs2iowa.com

One injured after head on crash near Clermont

FAYETTE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two cars crashed head on at the intersection of Highway 18 and 280th Street near Clermont on Tuesday afternoon. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office to find Gregory Ptacek was driving during the thunderstorm when he drifted over into the other lane. Ptacek hit another...
Green, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Motorcyclist killed in Green crash

GREEN, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Green. According to a press release, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of South Main St. and Comet Rd. Sunday around 6:15 p.m. According to law enforcement, a Toyota Prius...
San Jose, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: San Jose Police: Motorcyclist Dies in Crash After Speeding Through Red Light

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist speeding through a red light collided with another vehicle in San Jose and died late Wednesday night, police said. San Jose police units responded to the scene of a traffic fatality in the area of Senter Road and Capitol Expressway shortly before midnight Wednesday. Police said the collision involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. The male motorcycle rider was pronounced deceased at the scene. A preliminary investigation determined a 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Capitol Expressway when it collided with the man driving a 2007 Yamaha R6 who was speeding south on Senter Road and went against a red light at the intersection. The man driving the Toyota stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not suspect impairment as a factor in the fatal collision. The roadway remained closed for the collision investigation until about 7:45 a.m. Thursday, police said. Morning commuters were asked to use alternate routes. The accident was traffic fatality number 37 in San Jose for 2021. © Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.
Easton, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

PD: Speeding car crashes in woods, 2 seriously injured

EASTON, Mass. — Two people were seriously injured after crashing in the woods early Thursday morning. Easton Police tell Boston 25 News they responded to a crash at Foundry/Poquanticut at 3 a.m. Thursday where they found a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder significantly damaged. Police say the male driver and female passenger were seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Kansas City, MOKansas City Star

Driver killed, passenger, motorcyclist injured in overnight crash in east Kansas City

A driver was killed after he lost control of his Mercedes sedan and crashed into a motorcyclist early Wednesday in east Kansas City, a police spokeswoman said. The collision, which occurred about 12:45 a.m. East 77th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard, near Mount Olivet Cemetery, also injured a passenger in the car and the motorcyclist, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department. The motorcyclist sustained critical injuries.
Yakima, WAPosted by
Mega 99.3

Head-On Crash in Lower Yakima Valley Kills One Injures Two

A two vehicle head-on crash in the lower Yakima Valley on Thursday left one dead and two others seriously injured. THE CRASH WAS REPORTED AT 2:00PM NEAR DONALD WAPATO ROAD. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says Deputies were called to the 3900 block of Yakima Valley Highway just east of Donald Wapato Road at about 2:00PM Thursday. When they arrived they found one driver dead and two others seriously injured with one driver trapped in a vehicle. Deputies say the driver of a 2002 Hyundai Sonata was traveling westbound on Yakima Valley Highway when the driver, for some unknown reason crossed the center line and crashed into a 2005 GMC Yukon traveling eastbound with two people inside.
Amsterdam, NYWNYT

Head-on crash injures five people in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM - Five people are recovering after a serious car crash in Amsterdam. Police say it happened just before 5 p.m. on the I-90 entrance lane of Exit 27. A car and a minivan collided head on. Two people are being treated for life-threatening injuries. The entry ramp to I-90...
Outagamie County, WIFox11online.com

Speed believed to be factor Outagamie County head-on crash

TOWN OF BUCHANAN (WLUK) --- The Outagamie County Sheriff's Department says a 54-year-old man went to the hospital after a head-on crash. Officials say the incident happened CTY TK CE at Buchanan Rd. at 11:55 p.m. Saturday. They also say the initial investigation shows the vehicle was driving fast eastbound...
White County, ILKFVS12

Driver killed, 2 seriously injured in head-on crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One driver was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in White County, Illinois. The crash happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, July 31, on Route 1 near County Road 400 East. According to an Illinois State Police (ISP) preliminary...

Comments / 0

Community Policy