Kid Galahad stops Jazza Dickens to win vacant 126-pound title

By Boxing Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Leigh Dawney / Getty Images

Kid Galahad took advantage of his second shot at a major title.

The Sheffield, England, fighter, who lost a decision to then-IBF featherweight beltholder Josh Warrington in 2019, knocked out Jazza Dickens in the 11th round to win the same vacant title Saturday at Fight Camp in Brentwood.

The fight was stopped by Dickens’ corner because of the punishment he had endured.

Dickens, who also was stopped by Galahad in 2013, held his own in the early rounds as the principals engaged in a tactical fight. However, Galahad (28-1, 17 KOs) began to take control around Round 4 as he found a home for his jab and hard, accurate power shots.

Dickens (30-4, 11 KOs) fought bravely but took more and more damaging blows as the fight progressed. Finally, after the bell to end Round 11, his handlers decided enough was enough and they stopped the fight.

Thus, Galahad became a world titleholder.

The honor came late for the 31-year-old native of Qatar, who turned professional in 2009. He was suspended in 2015 for two years after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

