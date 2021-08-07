Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Left-, right-wing groups clash at rally in downtown Portland

By Zane Sparling
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

A religious gathering drew right- and left-wing demonstrators to Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B6yIP_0bL8DFXU00

A burst of pepper spray and a volley of paintball gunfire broke the peace in downtown Portland on Saturday, Aug. 7.

A stand-off between left-wing anti-fascists, often dubbed antifa, and a right-wing group, some of who wore the black-and-yellow colors of the Proud Boys, led to an incongruous clash as pedestrians and tourists on tandem bicycles strolled past at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

Posters on social media had advertised a gathering led by Pastor Artur Pawlowski at noon near the Battleship Oregon Memorial off Southwest Naito Parkway — but the first confrontation began closer to the Salmon Street Springs.

Dozens of black-clad counter-protesters pushed into the right-wing band, hurling smoke grenades and appearing to dismantle part of the public address system, spurring Portland Police Bureau squad cars onto the grass under the mid-day sun. The right-wing group marched to their announced gathering point in response.

"Antifa had threatened to beat people up and do what they do — and then they showed up and did it," an attendee from the right-wing side said. "The police were not even far from there and they were laughing in their vehicles and doing their thing. It's probably hard to care as an officer in a place where they take away all your funding."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFSM5_0bL8DFXU00

Several speakers preached to the crowd of perhaps a few more than 50, while the original group dressed in black appeared to consider the confrontation a success. But soon a dozen or so counter-protesters trickled over to the memorial, leading to shouting matches.

After 90 minutes or so, the religious event concluded. But those standing guard around the event — armed with paintball guns, batons and other weapons — were forced out of the park by the counter-demonstrators, who unleashed a blast of pepper spray a few blocks away. Right-wingers fired a paintball gun in response, while a Portland Police squad car whooped its siren to no effect just a few feet away.

Both sides soon separated, with the right-wingers piling into a pick-up truck and departing for parts unknown on the east side.

One lefty demonstrator, a 64-year-old Portlander named Wade Varner, said he was merely passing through the park with his dog, Traffic, but said he felt obligated to challenge those on the right.

"The Nazis came out and we drove them off again," said Varner, describing himself as a Navy veteran who served on the U.S.S. Fulton. "I'm sitting here, totally unarmed, in a wheelchair, and this f--ker shoots me in the face with a paintball."

No arrests were made during the confrontation.

A leader for the PDX Proud Boys disavowed the group seen downtown, saying they were "unknown individuals… mimicking" their outfits while the real organization was out cleaning graffiti in downtown Gresham.

"Funny how acts of that nature never get publicized," the organizer said. "Nevertheless, we specifically warned the church group of the dangers the local government controlled domestic terrorist antifa would impose on them. Unfortunately, everyone now sees how the police will not show up, support, or protect women and children like we do."

Zane Sparling

Reporter

971-204-7865

email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Follow me on Twitter

Comments / 2

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
977
Followers
6K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Portland#Guns#Portland Police Bureau#Protest Riot#Traffic#Nazis#Navy#U S S#Javascript#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Portland mayor shakes up staff again

Mayor Ted Wheeler hires a reality TV producer, former police captain and former chief of staff to a previous mayor.Mayor Ted Wheeler is continuing to change his staff even as a recall effort against him continues. The mayor's office announced three new hires on Thursday, Aug. 12. They include communication manager and reality TV producer Lennox Wiseley, who will replace Tim Becker as communication director. Becker is leaving to take a similar job with the city of Vancouver. Wiseley's credits include the Las Vegas-based "Holly's World" and "Millionaire Matchmaker." She will be paid $110,000 per year. Also joining the...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

New Portland cooling center opens

Multnomah County and the city of Portland increase efforts to prevent a repeat of the late June heat deaths. Another cooling center is opening in Portland as part of the coordinated effort to prevent a repeat of the high number of heat-related deaths in late June. Kellogg Middle School, 3330...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Two dead, one wounded in Portland, Gresham

Four shootings and one stabbing occurred Thursday and Friday in the two cities.Portland's surge of gun violence continued Thursday with three shootings that left one person injured. Another person was injured in a stabbing. All of the incidents took place between 6 and 8 p.m. on Aug. 12. The victims were not immediately identified and no suspect information was released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the person was shot in a homeless camp at Southeast 94th Avenue and Pardee Street, and a person was stabbed in the area of Southeast 80th Avenue and Woodstock Boulevard. Both of their injuries were believed to be non-life threatening. No victims were immediately found at a shooting scene at Southeast 86th Place and Ellis Street, and another in the 5500 block of Southeast 72nd Avenue. In addition, a deadly shooting investigation is under investigation near Southeast 15th Drive and Mimosa Drive in Gresham. The shooting took place shortly before 4 a.m. on Aug. 12. The name of that victim was not immediately released. No suspect information was available. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune and contributed to this story. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Portland: Bike lanes in, street parking out on Division

The Portland Bureau of Transportation will spend some $11 million on safety upgrades for the corridor. A key east-west route linking Portland and Gresham is in line for $11 million in upgrades. The Portland Bureau of Transportation will transform a five-mile stretch of Southeast Division Street — adding protected bike...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Our View: Prioritize investments to fight the climate crisis before it's too late

The city of Portland has made new policy directly addressing the dangerous changes in the world's climate.For decades, the city of Portland has been a climate change leader. But the last couple of months have offered tragic and sobering reminders that we are living in a climate-altered world. We've seen extreme heat take the lives of dozens across the region, record-breaking wildfires burn western forests and towns, and floods devastate Europe and China. This is what climate change looks like. Scientists say we will experience more — and more intense — heat waves, wildfires, snowstorms, extreme rain events and...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

2020 Census: Oregon and Portland metro area more diverse

Three counties outpace state as a whole, also claim slighter larger share of state's population. Oregon still has a non-Hispanic white majority, but according to the first data released from the 2020 Census, Washington County now is first and Multnomah County is third in the Census Bureau's diversity index measurement.
Oregon StatePosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

2020 Census: Portland metro area growth outpaces Oregon

Three counties now account for a slightly larger share, also becoming more diverse. The first batch of data from the 2020 U.S. Census is out, showing that, while non-Hispanic whites still constitute a majority in Oregon, Washington County now is first and Multnomah County is third in the bureau's diversity index measurement. Just 10 years ago, Washington County was fourth and Multnomah County eighth in the same index. Clackamas County is 15th among Oregon counties in the 2020 index, up from 16th in 2010. Data released Thursday, Aug. 12, by the U.S. Census Bureau also shows that the three...

Comments / 2

Community Policy