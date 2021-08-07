Cancel
Onuachu leads Genk past Selemani’s KV Kortrijk

By Shina Oludare Chief Editor Nigeria
goal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nigeria international scored his first Belgian top-flight goal of the 2021-22 campaign as the Smurfs silenced the Guys. Paul Onuachu registered his first goal of the 2021-22 Belgian top-flight season as Genk secured a 2-1 comeback victory over Kortrijk on Saturday night. Having missed the Smurfs’ 4-3 defeat to...

