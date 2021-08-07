Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Top 10 Quotes From Day 9 of Training Camp

chargers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHear what the Bolts had to say after day 9 of Training Camp. 1. Brandon Staley on the development of the offensive line:. "I think they're coming along. This group is getting to know each other. We have a great advantage in that four out of those five have played a lot of football, just in the NFL. They can talk through a lot of these really difficult issues that you have to solve each and every week and each and every day out here on the practice field. They have those inventories of experiences that, I think, can really help you. I think that we can really utilize that to our advantage. Then, you have a young guy who is capable of absorbing a lot. They can catch [T Rashawn Slater] up. That group is coming together. Our operation. with [C] Corey [Linsley] and [QB] Justin [Herbert], I've been really pleased with that. In and out of the huddle, substitutions, snap count, cadence - Justin is starting to use his cadence as a weapon, with help from Corey. Those guys are getting better every time they go out."

www.chargers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Olb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Sends Clear Message After Player’s Alleged Trade Request

On Friday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that one of the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers requested a trade from the organization. “Steelers’ WR James Washington, a former 2018 second-round pick, has approached the Steelers and requested a trade based on his limited playtime last season and so far this preseason,” Schefter reported at the time.
NFLthespun.com

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
College Sportsallfans.co

College Football World Reacts To Steve Spurrier’s Blunt Message

Another day, another blunt message from legendary college football head coach Steve Spurrier. The legendary ball coach can’t stop taking shots at Texas following the Longhorns’ announced move to the SEC. Texas, along with Oklahoma, will be moving from the Big 12 to the SEC at some point this decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Plan To Waive Notable Tight End

The Baltimore Ravens are moving on from a tight end they signed after he went undrafted in 2020. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Ravens plan to waive former Oregon star tight end Jacob Breeland. Breeland’s senior year with the Ducks was derailed by an injury. Per Pelissero, he’s still working his way back from the major setback.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The Hakeem Butler experiment just took a turn

Hakeem Butler was one of the more polarizing players in the 2019 NFL Draft. To some, the Iowa State product looked like the next great super-sized X receiver, a seriously impressive weapon on the outside capable of winning 50-50 balls and dominating in the red zone. But to others? Well,...
NFLchargers

The "Game Within the Game" for the Chargers Rookies

We're now a week and change into training camp for the Los Angeles Chargers and for the newest members on the team, this is their first real taste of pro football action. For one rookie in particular, this moment has been a long time coming. "It's my first time playing...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Chargers: Why Austin Ekeler will be the best fantasy RB

The LA Chargers are almost back in action with the rest of the league which means that we have officially entered fantasy football season. Every NFL pundit is going to give their two cents about who is valuable in fantasy and who to stay away from. I am one of...
NFLchatsports.com

Ranking top 10-6 NFL Defenses

The Bills have very good players at every level of the defense. The defensive line features Ed Oliver (11th in the NFL among interior defensive linemen in pressures in 2020), Mario Addision, and young players AJ Epenesa and Carlos Basham round them out up front. Their linebackers are studs; Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano are well known for their chemistry, run stopping, and all around solid play.
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Breakouts from same model that predicted Gibson's standout NFL season

As the only running back taken in the first round of last year's NFL Draft, much was expected of the Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire. While he debuted in grand fashion by rushing for 138 yards in his first game, he reached 80 rushing yards just one more time the rest of the season. Edwards-Helaire's underwhelming rookie year presents an opportunity for him to make a statement in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings. He gets a closer-to-normal offseason to prepare and could be one of the 2021 Fantasy football breakouts to watch.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Jason Verrett signing could be one of 49ers biggest offseason moves

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The entire 49ers secondary is better because of Jason Verrett, who's one-year contract could be the move of the offseason. More San Francisco 49ers News. Nick Bosa, Jason Verrett among 49ers...
NFLFakeTeams

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 75 Wide Receivers

We’ve got a couple of positional weeks already in the books, with wideouts to go this week, and the safety blankets (tight ends) next week. As always, assume half PPR is our default, unless we specify otherwise. Be sure to haggle with us in the comments about why we left your favorite obscure wide receiver off of our top 75...our door is open to you!

Comments / 0

Community Policy