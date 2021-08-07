Top 10 Quotes From Day 9 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after day 9 of Training Camp. 1. Brandon Staley on the development of the offensive line:. "I think they're coming along. This group is getting to know each other. We have a great advantage in that four out of those five have played a lot of football, just in the NFL. They can talk through a lot of these really difficult issues that you have to solve each and every week and each and every day out here on the practice field. They have those inventories of experiences that, I think, can really help you. I think that we can really utilize that to our advantage. Then, you have a young guy who is capable of absorbing a lot. They can catch [T Rashawn Slater] up. That group is coming together. Our operation. with [C] Corey [Linsley] and [QB] Justin [Herbert], I've been really pleased with that. In and out of the huddle, substitutions, snap count, cadence - Justin is starting to use his cadence as a weapon, with help from Corey. Those guys are getting better every time they go out."