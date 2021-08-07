Aug. 9 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall. 5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-14 – AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, 1998, AND THE ZONING MAP ATTACHED THERETO AS A PART THEREOF, BY ZONING TO C-1 NEIGHBORHOOD COMMERCIAL DISTRICT FROM R-2 RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT, THE PROPERTY IS LOCATED AT CABELL COUNTY TAX DISTRICT 7, MAP 40, PARCELS 435, 436, 437, 439 AND 440.www.huntingtonnews.net
